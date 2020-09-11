Basler Introduces the Latest Innovation in Digital Excitation Control

By The Maritime Executive 09-10-2020 06:27:10

Basler Electric is proud to introduce the DECS-450 Digital Excitation Control System as the newest product in our industry-leading line of integrated excitation systems. The DECS-450 is built on the proven DECS microprocessor-based platform with thousands of installations worldwide.

The DECS-450 provides high performance, extremely reliable excitation control for positive and positive/negative forcing excitation systems and offers numerous technological advancements for the control of excitation and monitoring of synchronous generators and motors.

Some of its many exciting features include enhanced voltage regulation accuracy at 0.10%, five modes of excitation control and integrated programmable logic. The DECS-450 offers configurable protection, integrated automatic synchronizing, increased data logging and event recording capabilities as well as load sharing over Ethernet.

The DECS-450 also includes the powerful, industry-leading BESTCOMSPlusŽ PC Software, with enhanced metering, making setup fast and easy. The revolutionary auto tuning function automatically establishes optimum gain settings, taking the guesswork out of system setup, reducing commissioning time and cost while maximizing overall system performance. The integrated Power System Stabilizer ensures costly generator damage is avoided as well as improves overall system stability.

