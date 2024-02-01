Bardex Corporation Expands Staff, Facilities as Project Roster Grows

[By: Bardex]

Bardex, a global leader in engineered solutions and products for heavy lifting, large-vessel transfer, and other challenging marine-based applications, has over the past several months welcomed 18 new hires and will be expanding two of its sites. The changes are part of ongoing preparations for expected strong growth in project acquisition over the next few years, including four recently won projects in the oil and gas industry.

Joining the Bardex executive team are Jon Fleming, chief financial officer; Darren McQuillan, vice president of global business development for offshore wind; and Nathan Shaw, director of engineering. Fleming brings extensive experience in numerous markets, including infrastructure, marine, construction, facilities, and energy, as well as a keen focus on the customer, to the CFO role. McQuillan’s 35 years of industry experience and heavy involvement in offshore wind working groups support Bardex’s signature approach of providing comprehensive engineering solutions. Shaw, with a track record of building and leading strong engineering teams seeks to champion fit-for-purpose designs that align with Bardex customers’ budgets and schedules.

Among other recent hires are Andrew McAuley, engineering design manager; Walker Needels, technical sales engineer; and Sarah Finn, project manager.

Aligning with the company’s growth, Bardex has leased an additional 47,000 square feet for its manufacturing operations in Busan, South Korea, and will soon be relocating its Houston, Texas, office to a larger space within the city. There currently is no plan to relocate or expand its Goleta, California, headquarters.

Bardex designs, builds, and supports engineering systems and propriety products to meet the marine industry’s toughest – and heaviest – challenges. Its products and services focus on mooring and tensioning; shiplift and transfer; launch and recovery of chain jack lift systems; SCR and pipeline riser pull-in; skidding; load handling; and rig leveling and restraining. The company’s key markets include defense and commercial shipyards, oil and gas, and offshore wind.