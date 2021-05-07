Baltic Sea Operator Expands Fleet with New TundRA

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that the first TundRA 3200 recently arrived at its home port in Tallinn, Estonia. The TundRA 3200 is a high-performance ice class ASD tug, built by Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey for Alfons Håkans, a major tugboat owner and operator headquartered in Finland. This first tug will be flagged in Estonia and is the first of a pair of new tugs for this client.

These new tugs are specifically designed for the year-round service in the Baltic Sea and particularly in the Northern part of the Gulf of Bothnia, which is covered with heavy ice in wintertime, where ice coverage lasts up to 3 months. They are capable of performing multiple tasks, including escort, ship assist, icebreaking, ice management and open sea towing. The tugs also has the capability to carry extra provisions of fresh water to visiting merchant ships and up to 25 t of deck cargo in two 20’ containers.

The tug has a balanced design that combines good seakeeping with relatively high speed in open water and at the same time has effective icebreaking capability.

Key particulars of the TundRA 3200 are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 31.5 m

Beam, moulded: 12.0

Depth, least moulded: 5.8 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.9 m

Gross Tonnage: 499

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 121 m3

Potable water: 16 m3

Fresh water cargo 103 m3

The tug was designed and constructed to the following Bureau Veritas Notation:

BV ? HULL, ? MACH, ESCORT TUG, ? AUT-UMS, BALTIC SERVICE,

ICE CLASS 1A, INWATERSURVEY, GREEN PASSPORT – EU

The hull structure was reinforced to strength in excess of requirements Ice Class 1A Super, over and above the Ice Class 1A notation, for longevity in severe winter conditions and heavy ice.

The vessel has been designed to the highest standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to seven. The Master and Chief Engineer’s cabins and one crew cabin along with the galley and mess are located on the main deck. There are two double crew cabins on the lower accommodation deck, as well as a laundry and sauna facilities.

The tug has been outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship handling, escort, and harbour towing. The deck machinery comprises a Rolls-Royce hydraulic double drum escort winch and one hydraulic vertical anchor windlass at the bow. The escort winch is spooled with a high-performance synthetic towline on each drum. In addition, a towing hook is provided on aft deck. A dry and heated rope store is arranged under the winch with convenient and safe access from the forecastle deck and from the lower accommodation deck. An 18 tonne-m Palfinger hydraulic knuckle boom marine crane is fitted on aft deck with 14 m outreach.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises of a pair of Caterpillar 3516C, IMO Tier II certified diesel engines, each rated 2000 bkW at 1600 rpm, and driving a Rolls-Royce US 255 P30 CP Z-drive unit with 2.6 m propeller in a nozzle.

The electrical plant consists of two identical Caterpillar C7.1 ship service generators, each with a power output of 118 ekW at 50Hz.

The tug has extensive ship-handling fendering, consisting of cylindrical bow fender of 1 m diameter at the forecastle deck level with W-block fenders below. Stern cylindrical fender of 0.8 m diameter is used, with D-fender is installed along the sheer lines at the main deck.

The TundRA 3200 achieved the following trial results:

Bollard pull, ahead: 66 MT

Free running speed: 14.5 knots

