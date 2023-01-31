Baker Subsea Solutions Adds 2 Next Generations Inspection Class ROV's

BMS has made a strategic investment in the continued growth of its underwater inspection service with the purchase of two Outland 3000 ROVs. The 3000 represents the latest evolution in Outland’s legacy of rugged, durable, and proven inspection class systems. The new 3000 series sets the bar for this class of underwater inspection platform by way of improved performance, built in high-speed communication capability to support multiple ethernet devices, additional thrust and payload capacity, improved flexibility for integration of tooling and tool-free maintenance. Both systems will be fitted with Tritech Gemini 1200ik Multi Beam Sonars, Waterlinked DVLs, two-function manipulators, and cleaning capabilities. The systems are rated for 300 meters but can be upgraded to 600 meters.



“BSS is excited to further expand its capabilities and service offerings to our clients with these vehicles. The 3000 is the perfect platform to accomplish our goal of further establishing BSS as a leading provider in the UWILD, Facility Inspection, Pre-Decom, infrastructure, and Mid -Stream markets within both the Oil & Gas and Renewables Industries. Our Q1 calendar is filling up fast. This back log of work speaks to the trust our clients and partners put in BSS and the 3000’s will further our capabilities for our current client base, as well as assist us in introducing our best-in-class service offerings to new industries, markets, and clients," says BMS’ President Jim Baker.



Outland Technology’s Sean Mayfield states “The ROV-3000 was born from years of real-world experience and customer feedback. We finessed every aspect of the ROV system. The new frame design, thruster layout, tool-less maintenance, compact topside interfaces and countless other details all combine to create another Outland Technology workhorse.”



Delivery of the first system is slated for mid-February, with the second system scheduled for mid-March.

