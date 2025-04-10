Babcock Awarded Capability Insertion Period Contract for Type 31 Frigates

[By: Babcock]

Babcock International Group (Babcock) has been awarded a c.£65 million, five-ship contract to deliver the Capability Insertion Period (CIP) for the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Type 31 frigates being built by the company at its Rosyth facility in Scotland.

The CIP adds crucial capabilities that will support the ships throughout their life and includes the insertion, testing and enhancement of a number of upgrades that will enhance the Type 31’s military capability.

The activities will take place at Babcock’s facility in Rosyth, utilising the expertise and experience of the skilled team.

Paul Watson, Arrowhead Managing Director, Babcock, said: “This new contract provides additional military capability for the vessels beyond the initial design and build contract.

“The detailed knowledge that we have of these ships, combined with our forward-thinking design, will enable an efficient installation and through-life support of the systems and equipment.

“As the design and build partner, Babcock is expertly placed to provide the know-how and technical information to deliver these important activities in the development of the ships through the CIP.

“We are proud of the role we play alongside our customer – their mission is our mission.”

Steven Perry, Type 31 Project Manager at DE&S, said: “We are pleased to have awarded Babcock the CIP contract for the Type 31 fleet. This contract will deliver capability upgrades that go beyond the vessel build specification, delivering Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy that will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global security.”

Babcock, awarded the design and build contract in November 2019, is supporting the Royal Navy’s mission to deter aggression and maintain the security of the UK’s interests by delivering the next generation of Royal Navy warships. The Type 31 will be at the heart of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, working alongside the UK’s allies to deliver a UK presence across the globe.