Australia Welcomes IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez

[By AMSA]

Australia welcomed the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, as part of his tour of the Pacific region.

The Mr Dominguez’s visit marks a significant opportunity to highlight Australia’s maritime sector and deepen regional collaboration on the future of global shipping. His Pacific tour commenced in Australia and will continue through Fiji, New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

While in Australia, Mr Dominguez met with the Hon Catherine King MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, and the Hon Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

They were joined by Mr Jim Betts, Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport and the Arts, (DITRDCSA), Captain Jeanine Drummond, Chair of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) , Ms Kaylene Dale CEO of AMSA, and other senior Australian Government officials to discuss Australia’s ongoing commitment to advancing maritime safety, environmental sustainability, and workforce development, as well as collaborative efforts to support Pacific nations in building resilient maritime industries.

Mr Dominguez also held discussions with representatives from Pacific Island countries, reaffirming the IMO’s support for Pacific-led priorities and the establishment the IMO Regional Presence Office (RPO) in Fiji.

Senior figures from Australia’s ports and maritime industry had the opportunity to engage with Mr Dominguez in a series of discussions ranging from the sector’s future, including decarbonisation and digital innovation, to improving seafarer training, retention, and increasing gender diversity across all levels of the industry.

Mr Dominguez praised the diversity and depth of Australia’s maritime sector, highlighting its commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

“Australia is a vital partner in the global maritime community and a strong advocate for maritime safety and sustainable practices,” Mr Dominguez said.

“This visit has reaffirmed our shared priorities—from decarbonisation and digitalisation to workforce development and gender equality. I was especially encouraged by the collaborative spirit I witnessed here, not just in government and industry, but across the wider Pacific region.”

AMSA Chief Executive Officer Kaylene Dale welcomed the visit as a significant opportunity to demonstrate Australia’s leadership in the region.

“We were pleased to host Mr Dominguez and showcase Australia’s leadership in maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and seafarer welfare initiatives. This visit reinforced our commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and workforce diversity across the region,” Ms Dale said.

The visit underscores Australia’s enduring commitment to working alongside the IMO and regional partners to support a safe, secure and sustainable maritime future in Australia, Pacific region and globally.