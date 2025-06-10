Austal USA Successfully Completes Sea Trials on USNS Point Loma (EPF 15)

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA and the Navy’s Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program team successfully completed acceptance trials on the future USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) May 21. Completion of acceptance trials means the ship is now ready for delivery to the Navy.

“I am excited for the hard-working Austal USA shipbuilding team who are responsible for the successful achievement of these trials,” commented Austal USA Vice President of Surface Ship Programs Dave Growden. “With the help of our EPF program suppliers, Navy partners, and the Port of Mobile representatives involved in these trials, Point Loma is headed toward her final milestone, delivery.”

These trials involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal USA-led industry team which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment while underway. Point Loma is slated for delivery in June and will be the second EPF Flight II vessel Austal USA has delivered to the Navy, following USNS Cody which was delivered to the Navy in January 2024. EPF Flight II vessels feature enhanced naval medicine afloat capabilities and will provide critical combat care in austere and contested operating environments.

Austal USA has delivered fourteen EPFs and has two more EPFs, both Flight II vessels, under construction, including EPF 15.