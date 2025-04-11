Austal USA Hosts UK’s Rear Admiral Paul Carroll

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA welcomed Rear Admiral Paul Carroll, Director of Submarine Acquisition at the UK Ministry of Defense, at the company’s Mobile, Ala. shipyard yesterday. RAdm Carroll visited to Austal USA to see the company’s facility and the submarine manufacturing efforts supporting the Submarine Industrial Base in conjunction with his meetings with Program Executive Office for Submarines on bi-lateral industrial base efforts.

While at Austal USA, RAdm Carroll toured the company’s ship manufacturing facility and discussed Austal USA’s progress with fabricating and outfitting modules for both Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines with members of the company’s senior leadership team. During his tour, he experienced first-hand Austal USA’s talented workforce and witnessed the progress being made on completing the new submarine module manufacturing facility (MMF 3). MMF 3 will provide 369,600 square feet of indoor manufacturing space purpose-built to manufacture submarine modules.

“It was a special honor to host Rear Admiral Carroll and to show him all the work we’ve been doing in support of expanding the submarine industrial base to meet the needs of the U.S. Navy and meet our AUKUS commitments,” stated Austal USA President Michelle Kruger. “We’re proud of our success and balanced portfolio of work, including submarine module production, and we are excited to partner with our allies to strengthen our combined naval forces.”

Austal USA, celebrating 25 years in Mobile, has delivered 32 ships to the Navy since 2009 and has 10 vessels currently in production. In addition to MMF 3, a new final assembly building to manufacture Navy and Coast Guard surface ships is under construction. When complete the two new facilities will add over 600,000 square feet of indoor production area and add 2,000 new jobs in the region.