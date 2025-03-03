Auramarine Appoints New General Manager in Asia

[By: Auramarine]

Auramarine, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine and other industries, has announced today the appointment of Mr. Matthias Weiss as its new General Manager for Auramarine Asia, effective from 13 January 2025. This appointment follows the decision of the former General Manager of Auramarine Asia Ltd, Mr. Arto Savolainen, to retire after two years of dedicated service. Mr. Savolainen will formally retire on 31 March 2025.

Mr. Weiss brings almost 15 years of experience in senior leadership positions across several companies in China, particularly in industrial manufacturing and working in international SMEs. Mr. Weiss will report to Mr. John Bergman, Auramarine’s CEO.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Bergman said: “I would like to thank Mr. Savolainen for his great work as the General Manager of Auramarine Asia, where he successfully led and grew the team for almost two years. We wish him all the best on his retirement.

"We’re also delighted to welcome Mr. Weiss to his new position, where his vast experience, strategic vision and commitment to excellence will support Auramarine in its next growth chapter.”

Mr. Weiss commented: “I am honoured to be appointed as the General Manager of Auramarine Asia. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Mr. Savolainen and to working closely with the talented team to drive the organisation forward.

“Together, we will continue to innovate and support our customers in achieving operational excellence. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to contributing to our shared success.”