Auramarine Appoints John Bergman as New CEO

By The Maritime Executive 06-01-2020 08:47:52

Auramarine, the leading provider of fuel supply systems for the marine and power industries, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bergman as its new CEO. Mr. Bergman joins the company from 1st June 2020.

John Bergman joins Auramarine from Raumaster where he served as CEO. He will apply his extensive experience within the project and technology sectors to grow Auramarine’s position as market leader in fuel supply systems, further develop the company’s after sales and service operations, and drive growth in related markets, products and services. His previous experience also includes working with multi-national company, Voith Paper group, where he gained significant knowledge of the paper industry’s technologies and services, both in Central Europe and China.

Jouko Salo, Chairman of the Auramarine Board of Directors, said: “Auramarine continues to strive for significant profitable growth through maintaining its customer intimacy, service offering and accessing new, related markets where there are clear synergies and opportunities for development. John’s experience in developing and leading both global and Finnish organisations, as well as operating extensively in the important Chinese market will be of great value to strengthening Auramarine’s position in these times of unprecedented change.”

John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine, also commented: “I am looking forward to leading Auramarine at such an interesting stage in its development, utilising my expertise and Auramarine’s global production capabilities to drive the expansion of the company’s operations beyond its current markets. One of the main reasons for joining Auramarine stems from the huge potential to further develop a dynamic company through sustainable practises in an exciting and evolving market. Auramarine has significant scope to offer its services beyond that of the maritime and power industries, as well as further developing its after sales and service operations, which is a critical element in enhancing customer relationships and securing partnerships for the long term.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.