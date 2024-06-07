Auramarine and Specs Corporation to Strengthen Presence in South Korea

[By: Auramarine]

Auramarine, the renowned provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, has announced that it has signed a representative agreement with Specs Corporation Ltd., a leading Korean marine equipment and services provider. This strategic partnership underscores Auramarine’s commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions to the maritime sector and strengthens the company’s presence in the South Korean market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Specs Corporation will serve as an official Auramarine sales representative for its fuel supply units. This includes its conventional systems, as well as its specialist solutions for methanol and ammonia, and will be applicable for newbuildings, retrofits, commissioning and maintenance services. The collaboration will enable Auramarine to leverage Specs Corporation’s extensive network and expertise in providing services to South Korean shipyards, engine manufacturers and ship owners.

Commenting on the announcement, John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine said, “We are delighted to embark on this journey with Specs Corporation as our trusted partner in the important South Korean market. They have been serving engine manufacturers for a long time, have close and collaborative relationships with shipowners and shipyards and a deep knowledge of exactly what is required from fuel supply systems. Importantly, Specs’s established reputation and forward-thinking vision align seamlessly with our own, making them an ideal partner.”

Mr. Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd, also stated, “Specs Corporation’s mission is based on providing superior performance, service, and solutions to ensure customer satisfaction. We are delighted to welcome Auramarine to our portfolio of market-leading technologies. We both share the drive to be a part of the energy transition within the industry and this collaboration, which includes fuel supply systems for methanol and ammonia, represents a clear step forward in our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions to the South Korean maritime industry that drive increased sustainability. We look forward to a successful and prosperous partnership with Auramarine.”

Both Auramarine and Specs Corporation boast a legacy of excellence spanning five decades. The new alliance signifies a union of expertise, innovation, and customer-centric values and a commitment to setting new benchmarks for excellence in the South Korean maritime market and beyond.