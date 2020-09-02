Atlas Marine Services Welcomes Top Industry Talent to Propel Operation

By The Maritime Executive 09-02-2020 07:10:47

Taylor, Mich. August 26, 2020– Atlas Marine Services is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Rimington as Director of Operations, Valarie Kincaid as Head of Fuel Sales, Nancy Neidballa as Marine Logistics Coordinator and Kasey Eckstein as Director of Business Development. These new team members join George McAfee, General Manager of Atlas’ Marine Division, Chris Milligan, Operations Manager, and Donna Garner, Sales Manager, and will play a pivotal role in accelerating growth while instituting best-in-class policies and safety procedures.

Jason Rimington joins Atlas Marine as Director of Operations, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in maritime operations. Rimington served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard for over 13 years and has been a reservist for seven years. He currently holds the position of Reserve Chief of Logistics in the U.S. Coast Guard at Sector Houston-Galveston. He has spent the last seven years in the private sector in maritime facilities, engineering and compliance positions. In his role at Atlas Marine, Rimington will leverage his extensive industry experience and knowledge of Coast Guard, AWO RCP, and Subchapter M requirements to implement and standardize safety management procedures across all active markets, as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the organization’s vessels and barges.

Valarie Kincaid joins Atlas Marine as Head of Sales, bringing more than 20 years of diverse industry experience in management, logistics, sales and operations. In addition, Kincaid has a breadth of knowledge in all functional areas associated with the marine fuels supply chain, procurement, production planning, and Oil and Gas markets. Kincaid will be paramount in identifying new revenue opportunities, building strong customer partnerships, and helping position Atlas Marine Services as a leading single-source provider of bulk fuel, logistics and technology solutions.

Nancy Neidballa joins the team as Marine Logistics Coordinator, bringing more than 41 years of industry experience in business administration, accounting, dispatching and logistics. In her role, Neidballa will utilize her extensive knowledge of barge placements, costing and reporting to ensure timely delivery of product across Atlas Marine’s key markets. Neidballa will also play a key role in managing Atlas Marine’s back-office operations, working cross-functionally with the operations and business development teams to maximize efficiencies across the business.

Kasey Eckstein joins the Atlas Marine leadership team as Director of Business Development, bringing over a decade of specialized experience in business development and account management, as well as seven years of industry experience. In addition to her role at Atlas Marine, Eckstein serves as the Founder and Executive Director of WIMOs Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to educating, retaining and connecting women in Maritime Operations with over 400 members and 100 member companies. She also previously served as the youngest Board Member in the history of MVTTC (Mississippi Valley Trade & Transport Council) and was the youngest recipient of the Inland Marine Expo’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2018.

Eckstein brings the knowledge, passion and expertise necessary to grow Atlas Marine’s industry presence by identifying strategic expansion opportunities and cultivating long-standing business partnerships.

“As an organization, we’re committed to investing in top-talent to ensure we provide the highest quality of service, safety and efficiency for our customers,” said Atlas Marine Services’ Founder, Chairman & Owner, Sam Simon. “The professionals joining the Atlas Marine team come equipped with strong industry relationships and decades of experience. Together, they’ll drive world-class service and bring an enhanced level of innovation that will fundamentally transform the maritime industry.”

