Atlantic Wind Transfers & CrewSmart Set Benchmark for US Offshore Wind

[By: CrewSmart and Atlantic Wind Transfers]

CrewSmart, the end-to-end management system for compliant, effective maritime operations, has been chosen by US offshore energy support vessel (OESV) pioneer Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) to ensure compliance and set the benchmark for fleet and personnel management efficiency in the growing US offshore wind market.

CrewSmart’s digitally-optimised management software allows AWT to streamline its reporting and analysis across its fleet for both crew and shoreside personnel, while unlocking efficiency improvements through instant access to organised data. Through installation and trial aboard the Atlantic Endeavour, CrewSmart’s solution enabled AWT to refocus formerly administrative resources onto delivering and demonstrating value for its customers.

The new administration has transformed the US offshore wind landscape in 2021, setting the ambitious target of installing 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 - a challenging deliverable for such a short timeframe. With the market still in the early stages of maturity, meeting this target may prove difficult without an experienced and digitally optimised OESV fleet. By adopting CrewSmart, AWT has improved its credentials as the most experienced player in the US offshore wind market and set the industry standard in operations and compliance management, paving the way for other operators to do the same.

Christian Adams, Managing Director, CrewSmart, said: “Deploying existing expertise will be crucial to meeting the US’ timeline for growth, and CrewSmart and AWT’s combined experience in European and US offshore wind will help provide the market with a guiding framework which can accelerate its journey to 30GW. We’re excited to innovate in the sector and provide the foundation for new methods, technologies and processes which are tailored to the US offshore wind space.”

Charlie Donadio, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Atlantic Wind Transfers, said: “CrewSmart allows us to more closely align with the industry standards we expect to see in the US offshore wind industry, including ISO certifications, reporting requirements and broader regulatory compliance. With more streamlined reporting and data analysis, we have been able to identify challenges and make improvements on a more consistent basis, allowing us to focus on delivering value for our customers more rapidly.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.