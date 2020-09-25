Astilleros Guadalquivir Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

By The Maritime Executive 09-25-2020 10:13:23

Pablo de Celis has been appointed the new Chief Commercial Officer at Spanish ship repair leader Astilleros Guadalquivir belonging to Pulchra Mare Group. He started in his new role on September 21.

In his new role, Pablo will focus on taking a structured and impactful approach to marketing the yard across the globe while creating new business opportunities, maintaining current customers, and empowering a motivated sales team to deliver growth.

Pablo de Celis - Chief Commercial Officer

His wealth of knowledge with extensive experience in the shipping industry, demonstrated in several European shipyards including Cernaval, Palumbo Malta, Damen or Metalships plus some collaborations with non-EU yards where he held leadership positions, will be invaluable in Astilleros Guadalquivir’s future development.

Juan Cuenca, COO, comments: “This incorporation strengthens the investment group's commitment to the facilities and the human team formed in 2015, which is preparing for new challenges. Pablo is the ideal person to lead this expanded function and global team. Having the right people in place is key to driving change and positioning us for exceptional growth in our competitive markets”.

Pulchra Mare is a Slovenian based company with international backing and its regional operational office based in Algeciras Spain. The scope of its maritime services includes agency, crewing, ship management, repairs & assistance afloat in the south of Spain, North of Africa and Portugal, General Ship Supplies, and drydocking facilities at Astilleros Guadalquivir, located in the only inland seaport in Spain (Seville). The yard is to become within a free trading zone.

Pablo de Celis remarked: “I am truly delighted to be joining Pulchra Mare Group and to help grow the business and activities of the company working alongside dedicated and experienced colleagues which are the real added value of this company. Yard’s potential is extremely promising and customers’ feedback quite positive. We already count on some of the largest shipowners and we expect to take one step forward in the coming months to ensure a good experience for all our new and existing customers.”

