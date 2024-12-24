AST Reygar New User-Friendly Dashboard for BareFLEET Vessel Monitor System

[By: AST Reygar]

AST Reygar, a leading maritime solutions provider and part of AST Networks, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a cutting-edge front-end dashboard for its award-winning vessel monitoring system, BareFLEET. Designed with user-friendliness at its core, this new software aims to enhance usability for operators across the maritime sector.

Set to go live early into 2025, the dashboard introduces intuitive features that provide vessel operators with actionable insights into fuel consumption, operational efficiency, engine alerts and overall fleet performance. This fosters valuable conversations around efficiency and best practises, helping operators make informed decisions to reduce their fuel consumption, operational costs, and environmental impact.

With system testing already underway, a trial phase set for December will allow select users to explore the platform, culminating in the official launch in January 2025.

“BareFLEET has always been recognised for its ability to deliver reliable, real-time vessel performance data,” said Daniel Clark, General Manager at AST Reygar . “With this new dashboard, we’re making that information more accessible and actionable for operators, supporting their drive towards greener, more efficient operations.”

The BareFLEET dashboard will be available to new and existing users, offering seamless integration with AST Reygar’s existing platform.