AST Appoints Andrew Peters as Group Managing Director

Global provider of intelligent remote communication solutions, Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST) announces the appointment of Andrew Peters as Group Managing Director.

Andrew has held leadership roles in several telecoms and technology organisations, including CEO of Deutsche Telekom UK and Telefonica UK, with significant experience in M&A and business integration.

In 2013, Andrew joined Pole Star Space Applications as CEO, significantly improving the position of the organisation during his time in the business and has since continued to keep close links with both the satellite and maritime industries.

More recently, Andrew set up his own consultancy firm, acting as an advisor to leadership teams in software-led businesses before joining AST as Group Managing Director on 1st November 2021.

Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman, commented “Andrew’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for AST, his experience in the technology sector and knowledge of our industry and markets will spearhead our Group in the next stage of our growth”

Andrew said: “I am delighted to join AST Group at a very exciting time and, together with our talented people, look forward to leading the next phase of profitable growth for the business and supporting our customers globally”



