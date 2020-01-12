Association of Pacific Ports Names Jane McIvor as Executive Director

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 04:47:00

The Board of the Association of Pacific Ports (APP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane McIvor as Executive Director, effective February 1, 2020. In making the announcement, Ian Marr, President of the APP and President and CEO of the Port of Nanaimo, noted that “Jane’s strong knowledge of the marine industry, coupled with her expertise in association management, will allow the APP to continue to fulfill its mandate of promoting communications and collaboration among ports within the Pacific trading area.”

In accepting the position, McIvor thanked the Board for their support, adding that she was excited to be leading the Association into a new decade with renewed and refreshed perspectives and connections to increase opportunities for member ports and industry supporters. “Given its rich history and regional diversity, as well as the solid commitment of the board to build stronger relationships throughout the Pacific region, the APP is well-positioned to significantly contribute to members’ goals of trade and economic development, environmental stewardship and best practices, and professional development,” McIvor said, adding that she looked forward to meeting members at the upcoming APP Winter Conference – January 22 to 24 in Oahu, Hawaii.

Having worked in the public relations and communications field for over 25 years, predominantly in the maritime industry, McIvor provided association management services to clients such as British Columbia Marine Trades Association, Pacific Rim Cruise Association, Cruise BC and others before launching BC Shipping News, a trade magazine focused on commercial marine activities on the West Coast of Canada. Jane has a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of British Columbia and a Diploma in Communications from Columbia Broadcasting. She currently sits on the Boards of the Vancouver Maritime Museum and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and was a recent recipient of the SS Beaver Medal for Maritime Excellence.

Marr and the APP Board expressed their sincere appreciation for the work of departing Executive Director Lisa Pomasl and Deputy Director Kersten Green. “The professionalism that both Lisa and Kersten brought to the job was highly notable,” said Marr. "Their attention to detail and willingness to go above and beyond to assist members have made our events not only successful, but enjoyable. In addition, their strong organizational capabilities and work ethics have served the APP well over the last 13 years, and we wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Established in 1913, the Association of Pacific Ports is one of the oldest maritime associations in the world. Promoting increased efficiency and effectiveness among the ports of the Pacific, APP members range in both size and location and include public and private district, municipal, state and federal harbor ports in countries bordering the Pacific Rim. Supporting associate members represent a diverse range of goods and service providers, all of whom have an interest in growing a Pacific port network.

