Armstrong to Deliver Second 42' Research Catamaran

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 21:49:43

Armstrong Marine announces that a second 42’ x 16’ IPS drive catamaran research boat is on target for November completion for Orca Maritime, Inc., of San Diego, California. Orca selected the design earlier this year after Armstrong delivered the same model to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography (R/V Bob and Betty Beyster). Its specifics are as follows:

Orca Maritime will utilize the workboat in support of the U.S. Navy’s unmanned underwater systems programs in San Diego. Work will include the launch and recovery of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), underwater gliders, surface and underwater sensors, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, unmanned surface vehicles (USV), the deployment and recovery of underwater training mines, and surface-supplied and SCUBA diving operations.

By adding the vessel to their fleet, Orca Maritime will be better equipped to conduct multi-day operations along the Southern California coast.

