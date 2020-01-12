Armstrong Marine Builds New RHIB for Bay Voyager

By The Maritime Executive 01-09-2020 11:22:00

Tour company Bay Voyager will add the 11.3m RHIB to their fleet this spring. Designed by Naiad and currently under construction at Armstrong’s Port Angeles production facility, the 11.3 x 4 meter monohull features a semi-open cabin design with full width aft canopy and heavy duty fendering system. Twin Yamaha 300hp outboards and 265-gallon fuel capacity bring a wealth of points of interest within easy reach.

Captain Charles Jennings of Bay Voyager said, “This new boat will provide an expanded route with views of Alcatraz, wildlife, and the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. It will be one of the most comprehensive and unique tours departing from the waterfront. We’re excited to be working with Armstrong Marine USA to offer this one of a kind experience on a one of a kind vessel.”

With a COI for 28 passengers + 2 crew, the RHIB more than doubles Bay Voyager’s current passenger capacity. A thoughtfully designed seating arrangement provides unobstructed views throughout. For passenger comfort and convenience, a head compartment is incorporated beneath the console. Additional customizations include a Raymarine navigation/electronics package and LED courtesy lights in the gunwales.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.