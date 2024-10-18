Armada and Gibdock Sign MoU for Hull Air Lubrication Installations

[By: Armada Technologies]

Gibdock Shipyard and Armada Technologies Ltd. are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the integration of Armada's proprietary air lubrication system, the Passive Air Lubrication System (PALS), into vessels serviced by Gibdock. This agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing energy efficiency and reducing harmful emissions in the maritime industry.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to provide more energy-efficient solutions for vessels. Armada Technologies, known for its innovative PALS System, which reduces fuel consumption and operating costs, will work closely with Gibdock to explore the business opportunities and technical feasibilities of installing the system on vessels repaired by Gibdock.

According to the terms of the MoU, Gibdock and Armada Technologies will jointly explore potential installations of PALS on vessels, under license from Armada Technologies. This cooperation includes technical and commercial support from Armada to ensure successful implementation.

"Signing this MoU is a significant milestone in our mission to promote sustainable shipping practices," said Simon Gillett, CEO of Balaena Ltd, Gibdock’s owners. "We are excited to collaborate with Armada Technologies to continue to bring innovative, energy-efficient solutions to our clients."

Armada Technologies' CEO, Alex Routledge, added: "PALS has the potential to transform the way vessels operate, making them more environmentally friendly and cost-effective by using less fuel. We look forward to working with Gibdock to offer our second-generation system to more vessels."