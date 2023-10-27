Arise Shipping and Logistics Nominated as Finalist in IBJ Awards

[By: Arise Shipping and Logistics]

Arise Shipping and Logistics has been nominated as a finalist in the highly competitive Bulk Logistics Excellence category in the premier bulk shipping event, the IBJ Awards.

The IBJ Awards recognise achievements by individuals and organisations and uniquely provide companies with an opportunity to put themselves in the spotlight or to nominate an organisation that they believe is doing a fantastic job.

The annual awards, to be held on November 20 in London attracts more than 500 senior bulk industry professionals from around the world and is the night of the year for the maritime bulk sector.

As a finalist, the IBJ Awards increases profile to the bulk industry and boosts staff morale. The awards event, to be held at City Central at The Honourable Artillery Company, provides a unique networking opportunity for the bulk industry at a glittering gala occasion.

“We are honoured to have been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious IBJ Awards. As a relatively young company, we have made significant progress in the African bulk shipping sector and this nomination is confirmation from the industry that we are moving in the right direction,” said Captain Pappu Sastry, CEO of Arise Shipping and Logistics.

The venue for the awards is very special, set within the secure grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company, established by Royal Charter in 1537, and against the stunning backdrop of the historic Armoury House and buildings, the venue is one of the most in-demand spaces in London.

The host for the evening is iconic UK comedian, actor, writer, impressionist and presenter Hugh Dennis. He appeared as Team Captain in every episode of the long-running satirical panel show ‘Mock the Week’ and comedy TV series ‘Outnumbered’.