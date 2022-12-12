Ardmore Shipping Opts for Value Maritime’s Technology

Leading product and chemical tanker company Ardmore Shipping Corporation has placed an order for Value Maritime’s emissions-reducing Filtree system, including the Clean Loop system, for an initial six MR Tankers.



Aligning with Ardmore’s energy transition ambitions, the tankers will be made Carbon Capture ready for collecting CO2 emissions onboard in the future. Taking place during regularly scheduled drydocks, the Filtree units will be installed in yards in Europe and Asia. Timing installations in this way ensures zero disruption to the commercial activities of Ardmore’s vessels.



Cleaning the air & the seas

The Filtree system is based on innovative technology that will filter sulphur, CO2 and 99% of ultra- fine particulate matter from the tankers’ exhaust stream. The system uses a Clean Loop mechanism which additionally filters its own washing water, removing oil residues and particulate matter, ensuring the pH neutral value of the water and contributing to reduced acidification of seas and rivers.



Bridging the transition

Ardmore Shipping is looking for sustainable solutions for its fleet, now and for the future. Due to the Filtree system’s removal of sulphur from the exhaust gas flow, Ardmore can cut its emissions today while continuing to sail with more cost-effective high-sulphur fuel. Additionally, this positively affects the vessel's performance and maintenance requirements. As a direct result, the Filtree system offers a rapid return on investment.



A better future for shipping

Through its Energy Transition Plan (ETP), Ardmore has set the target of playing a pivotal role in the industry’s goal to reach net-zero emissions. To achieve this, Ardmore is finding technologies that promote the roll-out and short-term implementation of alternative fuels, as well as identifying and implementing fuel efficiency technologies that lead the way to a sustainable future for the tanker industry.



Garry Noonan, Director of Innovation - Ardmore Shipping “In terms of technology, we believe strongly in working with technical and commercial partners to develop solutions addressing the

energy transition. As we embrace what could be referred to as the next generation in exhaust gas cleaning system technology, Value Maritime’s Filtree is unique in its ability to not only clean and neutralize overboard discharge, but also offer an additional benefit in the form of a potential carbon capture upgrade, this allows us flexibility today, while future-proofing our vessels for tomorrow in an economical and efficient way.”

The next generation of efficiency technologies

Value Maritime has designed the Filtree as a plug and play system. The Filtree system to be installed on the Ardmore tankers will be outfitted with a modular CO2 capture and storage system to help reduce further emissions when this becomes viable. With this, CO2 is captured from a vessel's exhaust and stored in tanks onboard. This is then discharged onshore where it can be used, for example, in the sustainable cultivation of greenhouse crops, methanol plants, and even the food industry.



Yvette van der Sommen, Director Asia Pacific - Value Maritime: “We are already enjoying our collaboration with the team at Ardmore Shipping. Like us, they are always thinking of new ways to stay ahead and achieve substantial emissions savings to unlock further potential for greener operations. Integrating our technology into their suite of sustainable solutions means their fleet can make an impact from day one of sailing with the Filtree.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.