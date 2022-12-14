Aquametro Oil & Marine Supports Local Maritime Search & Rescue Service

Aquametro Oil & Marine is once again supporting the Rostock station of the German Maritime Search & Rescue Service (DGzRS) with a donation.



Since its founding in 1865, the DGzRS (Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger = German Maritime Search & Rescue Service) is responsible for the maritime search & rescue service in the German areas of the North Sea and Baltic Sea. While in many countries, maritime search & rescue service is ensured by state authorities, the DGzRS as a non-governmental organization is exclusively supported by donations - without any governmental financial support.

On December 12, 2022 Axel Schulz, CEO and Fridtjof Wiek, service technician, of Aquametro Oil & Marine presented a donation check in the amount of €1,000 in front of the sea rescue vessel ARKONA. The check was received by Jörg Westphal, head of the sea rescuers' information center in Rostock Warnemünde, as well as Matthias Tetzlaff, chief engineer and Steffen Schmeisser, engineer of the sea rescue vessel ARKONA.



Aquametro Oil & Marine thanks all people working for the German Maritime Search & Rescue Service for their voluntary or full-time engagement and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, good luck and health for the New Year as well as always safe journeys on the seven seas.

