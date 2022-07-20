Aquametro Oil & Marine Diesel Switch Retrofit for NYK

Image courtesy of Aquametro Oil & Marine

[By: Aquametro Oil & Marine]

Aquametro Oil & Marine has successfully commissioned its Diesel Switch change over system onboard LILAC PROMENADE for NYK Shipmanagement.

NYK Shipmanagement, a NYK Line company, assigned AOM with the installation of its Diesel Switch change-over system. The installation and commissioning was completed well within 2 days thanks to the great cooperation between the crew onboard and AOM’s technical team, led by John Zhuang.

The system will be used to switch over from MGO to HFO fuel and vice versa. As the Diesel Switch fully automatically controls the change-over and blending process on board the vessel it helps to increase safety in ship operation and to give charters secured forecasts on performance.

LILAC PROMENADE is a 3 year old LPG Tanker that is owned by Smile Shipholding S.A. and managed by NYK Shipmanagement. NYKSM is a ship management company that was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore. It has become one of the leading ship management companies in Singapore with 200+ vessels under technical and crewing management including car carriers, dry bulker, containers, Tankers and Gas Carriers.

AOM would like to thank its good client NYK Shipmanagement for the exceptionally great collaboration on this project as well as for the great positive feedback they gave after the project was completed.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with you. We greatly appreciate your cooperation and professional approach. Your continuous prompt support and feedback was very crucial in successful installation/commissioning of the Diesel switch. Thanks a lot.” Rochit Das, Vessel Manager

Simultaneously NYK is using AOM Diesel Switch on their newbuild LPGC program in Japan. Installation and pre-commissioning have been done by AOM engineer David Kim. Sea trials are scheduled for August. This will secure ship operation of a growing fleet of NYK and increase their resilience by using AOM’s Diesel Switch.

We are looking forward to support NYK Shipmanagement in further projects.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.