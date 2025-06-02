APM Terminals Barcelona & Valencia Join the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain Connect]

APM?Terminals Barcelona and APM?Terminals Valencia have joined the Portchain?Connect Network, giving both terminals access to a global berth?alignment platform used by more than 150 terminals worldwide. By sharing schedule data through secure digital handshakes, the two Spanish hubs can provide their carrier customers with earlier, more reliable updates and a single, consistent channel for berth coordination.

For the terminals, Portchain?Connect reduces manual communication, increases berth?plan accuracy, and helps planners boost berth utilisation. For carrier customers, faster alignment supports Just?in?Time port calls, trimming waiting time by around 2 hours per port call and enabling fuel savings of up to 10?percent on certain voyages, while lowering associated CO? emissions.

“Bringing APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia onto Portchain?Connect gives our customers one trusted view of berth windows across both gateways,” said Julián Fernández, APM Terminals Spanish Gateways Managing Director. “The result is smoother operations for our teams, higher berth efficiency, and a more predictable, sustainable supply chain for shipping lines.”

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy- to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

“Bringing APM?Terminals Barcelona and Valencia onto Portchain?Connect strengthens our Network in two crucial Mediterranean hubs. Together, we’re improving berth efficiency and cutting emissions for the carriers that call these terminals.” Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain