APM Terminals Awards Civil Works and Electrification Contract

[By: ABB]

The contract for civil works and electrification for the expansion of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II (MVII) container terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has been awarded to CareGo, a consortium comprising ABB, Dura Vermeer, and GMB. The expansion will cover a 51-hectare container yard. This will double the capacity of the terminal, making it one of the most advanced fully automated terminals in the world.

The 51 hectares will consist of 31 additional yard blocks, quay area, truck and rail areas, and associated infrastructure. The Rotterdam Port Authority has already constructed 1,000 meters of new deep-sea quay for the expansion of the facility. The financial details of the order were not disclosed.

The consortium partners, technology leader ABB and Dutch construction companies Dura Vermeer and GMB, were chosen due to their expertise in construction and electrification of container terminals and previous experience providing solutions for APM Terminals. ABB will provide terminal electrification with prefabricated substations and datacenters, terminal lighting, fiber optic network, and power supply to cranes and reefers. Dura Vermeer and GMB will supply the civil works of the entire site, including pavements, concrete foundations, crane tracks, reefer racks, fencing and the expansion of the rail terminal.

"Building a fully automated Container Terminal of this magnitude in such a short time frame is a challenging but also wonderful assignment. We have proven with APM Terminals MVII that we can do this,” said Sander Lindemans, Project Director, CareGo. “The new terminal is both highly sustainable and innovative. The participating companies in the construction consortium recognize themselves in this forward-thinking approach, making them perfectly suited for this challenging project.”

"As container terminals are becoming fully electrified, the need for resilient power infrastructure becomes even more important. With our solid track record in delivering automation solutions to container terminals and extensive expertise in designing and building reliable microgrids, we are well positioned to support this development,” said Clara Holmgren, Business Line Manager, Ports at ABB Marine & Ports. “We are proud of the trust APMT MVII has placed in us as a provider of port electrical infrastructure for their fully electrified terminal, and look forward to delivering this project together with our consortium partners.”

“It gives us peace of mind that the CareGo consortium with such proven and trusted partners is going to deliver high quality work on our extensive civil work,” said Harold Kunst, Managing Director APM Terminals MVII. “With the leading companies ABB, Dura Vermeer and GMB, APM Terminals has good experiences gained in the past and we fully expect that the expansion and actual doubling of our terminal capacity will be completed as agreed and on time. We look forward to a constructive cooperation.”

APM Terminals MVII will become one of the world's most advanced fully automated terminals, equipped to load and unload the largest container ships in the world. With fully secure automated areas separating man and machine, it will also be one of the safest. Due to its design and seamless transition from sea to land, the terminal is able to guarantee highly reliable handling.

A dedicated area with six barge cranes and a fully integrated rail terminal ensure smooth loading and discharging of containers to and from the hinterland. The rail terminal is directly connecting the port of Rotterdam with the German rail network at the Dutch/German border. APM Terminals MVII is a fully electrified container terminal running on renewable electricity with energy efficient buildings and grounds. The Lift Automated Guided Vehicles (L-AGV) also run on electricity instead of diesel. In addition, the expansion will introduce Automated Terminal Trucks (ATTs) that will operate in mixed traffic.