Anglo-Eastern's Major Milestone with 1st Vessel Manned by AEMA Graduates

[By: Anglo-Eastern]

Ship management companies that operate specialised pre-sea training institutes are few and far between, but they offer a point of differentiation by providing shipowners with the assurance of a stable supply of highly qualified seafarers to manage their vessels. When the entire officer pool comes from the same reputable academy, the benefits are even greater. For the first time in 15 years, an Anglo-Eastern managed vessel, the M.V. Federal Clyde, is now manned entirely by officer graduates from the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy (AEMA). This rare achievement within the industry showcases the company’s commitment to training, which is bearing fruit, with an ever-evolving ability to deliver strong performance on both technical and crewing fronts.

Established in 2009 in Karjat, India, AEMA is committed to educating and training future seafarers to the highest standards, ensuring a steady supply of cadets for reliable ship management services. The award-winning AEMA equips cadets with up-to-date industry knowledge, operational skills, and soft skills. The institute’s advanced training facilities include an expansive mechanical workshop and state-of-the-art simulators, in addition to virtual reality and game-based e-learning. On the people side, the academy’s educators include experienced former masters and chief engineers who remain actively engaged with the industry.

AEMA has trained a total of 5,935 cadets: 3,160 deck cadets with a Diploma in Nautical Science, 2,240 Graduate Mechanical Engineers (GMEs), and 535 Electro-Technical Officers (ETOs) across 15 batches.

Having a full set of officers entirely from AEMA ensures a consistent approach, high-quality skillset, and the ability to mobilise quickly and align effectively during unforeseen circumstances at sea. This milestone underscores Anglo-Eastern’s dedication to training maritime talent and setting industry standards.

Anglo-Eastern's chairman, Peter Cremers, remarked, “This achievement is a great moment for Anglo-Eastern as much as it is for me, personally. Training was a central part of my vision when we set up AEMA all those years ago. I believed then, and still believe now, that ship managers like us have a responsibility towards developing the skills of our seafarers. This ensures a certain quality standard in our industry and for our clients. I only hope others will recognise this and invest as we have done.”

"At Fednav, we have supported the idea of Anglo-Eastern's in-house academy from its inauguration. To be able to attract outstanding talent and train them according to criteria far exceeding industry standards, in line with our specific needs and requirements, and equipping young professionals with outstanding knowledge, tools, and skills is an amazing capacity which Anglo-Eastern has built. We are very excited to follow the career progression of AEMA's alumni," commented Martin Krafft, vice president fleet management at Fednav.

Tejinder P. S. Bhamra, principal of AEMA, added, “The news of M.V. Federal Clyde manned by AEMA graduates fills us with joy and pride. This milestone is the result of our tireless efforts and reaffirms our commitment to producing world-class maritime professionals.”

Capt. Danish Joseph expressed, “It is an honour to lead the M.V. Federal Clyde team, forged from AEMA's esteemed classrooms. This achievement reflects the academy’s dedication to excellence and the spirit of its cadets. As we chart our course, we carry our alma mater's legacy, fuelled by passion and camaraderie. Together, we will navigate challenges and triumphs, inspiring future generations of AEMA’s finest. We are proud to demonstrate what well-trained seafarers can achieve, and I am grateful for the support from AEMA, Anglo-Eastern, and Fednav.”

A sustained, strategic, and thoughtful investment in providing in-depth, quality, hands-on training through AEMA and its various training centres has led to Anglo-Eastern's fulfilment of this significant milestone, with this vessel expected to be the first of many to benefit from these training initiatives. This achievement further encapsulates the company’s commitment to shaping a better maritime future by nurturing its people and communities.