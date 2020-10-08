Anglo-Eastern’s Global Crew to use Wärtsilä Voyage Cloud Simulation

By The Maritime Executive 10-08-2020 05:13:40

Wärtsilä Voyage Cloud Simulation Solution has been selected by leading ship manager, Anglo-Eastern, to provide online capacity for the company’s training centres in India, the Philippines and Ukraine. The cloud-based simulators will be used for navigation, engineering, and liquid cargo handling simulator-based training. Anglo-Eastern has over 600 ships under management, and has a crew pool of more than 29,000 seafarers worldwide. It is the first global ship management company to implement the Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution.

The addition of cloud-based simulation training to Anglo-Eastern’s existing repertoire of advanced training solutions represents another industry-leading commitment to digitalisation and the application of technology where it provides clear benefits and enhanced efficiencies. The Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution is based on the same platform as the company’s physical simulators, and is a particularly effective means of providing online training services, both during the current Covid-19 pandemic and at other times when physical attendance at training centres may not be advisable or possible.

“At Anglo-Eastern, we are transforming our ship management systems from separate analogue application into smart, integrated enterprise platforms for the future. Our vision is to augment our people and processes with cutting-edge technology to ensure safe and reliable vessel operations. Central to this vision is moving our applications and data to the cloud, for which the Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution is thus an excellent fit,” explained Anglo-Eastern’s CEO Bjorn Hojgaard.

“Digital learning is without doubt a key training asset for shipping companies looking to the future. By making remote training via cloud services both feasible and highly efficient, Wärtsilä is providing a valuable tool that can support training organisations in their development of blended learning strategies. The cloud system is a further example of our strength in applying smart technologies to deliver greater efficiencies for our customers,” said Neil Bennett, Director of Global Simulation Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage.

“Cloud simulation represents an additional, complementary tool that fits well into our overall training strategy for our crew pool of more than 29,000 seafarers. Future officers will be working on more sophisticated navigation equipment, and regular training on simulators will become the norm, similar to the airline industry,” said Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director of QHSE and Training, Anglo-Eastern.

Wärtsilä has a well-established relationship with Anglo-Eastern. In addition to earlier deliveries of simulators to their training centres, Wärtsilä has also provided the company with its Fleet Operations Solution (FOS). FOS unites all navigational processes and voyage data on a single platform to enable safe, efficient and cost-effective voyage planning. Anglo-Eastern can take data collected via FOS and use it in simulators for training and research applications using cloud-based or physical simulators.

