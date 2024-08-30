Anemoi & NAPA to Maximise Rotor Sail Benefits with Voyage Optimization

[By: Anemoi Marine Technologies]

Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. (Anemoi) has signed an agreement with NAPA, the Finnish-based global maritime software, services and data analysis expert, to bring its weather routing and voyage optimisation tools to users of its award-winning Rotor Sails.

The partnership between the two maritime technology companies will enable all vessels fitted with Anemoi’s Rotor Sails to access critical weather and voyage optimisation data, enabling shipowners and operators to choose routes that will increase the performance of vessels equipped with Rotor Sails and reap the maximum fuel savings and emission reductions possible.

Under the terms of the agreement, NAPA software will be included as an option in all future sales of Anemoi’s Rotor Sails, including both newbuilds and retrofits.

NAPA Voyage Optimization software generates tailored route suggestions based on the unique 3D performance model of each vessel including sail configurations., By integrating weather routing, route networks, and port data, the software proposes routes that account for wind speeds, wave conditions, currents, water depth, and safety parameters. This data-driven approach empowers ship captains to select voyage routes that enable onboard Rotor Sail technology to work at its maximum efficiency.

Rotor Sail technologies are increasingly being sought after by vessel owners as a critical energy saving technology in order meet international emission reduction targets, including Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). Anemoi’s industry-leading Rotor Sails have been shown to save up 30% in harmful carbon emissions from vessels operating on routes that have good wind conditions.

Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi, said, “Our partnership with NAPA is yet another step in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our Rotor Sails for global shipowners. Crucially, it shows the importance of how data can be used to improve the decarbonisation efforts of global shipping. Anemoi has long advocated for the combination of wind-propulsion technology and data through our Fuel Saving Assessment methodology to accurately predict fuel and emissions savings. This latest collaboration will take this data-driven approach to decarbonisation to the next level.”

Mikko Kuosa, CEO of NAPA said, "This partnership with Anemoi exemplifies NAPA's commitment to leveraging advanced data analytics to drive maritime efficiency and sustainability. By integrating NAPA Voyage Optimization software with Anemoi's Rotor Sails we equip shipowners and operators with the necessary tools to fully harness wind power for greater efficiency and sustainability."

To showcase the benefits of Anemoi’s and NAPA new collaboration, both companies are set to hold a live presentation, alongside a Q&A and networking session, during SMM in Hamburg at Stand 321 in Hall A3 on Wednesday 4 September at 15:30.