Anemoi Marine and Wärtsilä Collaborate on Rotor Sail Solutions Sales

By The Maritime Executive 10-30-2020 01:18:44

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) tied to a License and Cooperation agreement with UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies for the future sales and servicing of Rotor Sail solutions to the shipping industry. The agreement was signed on 22 October 2020.

Rotor Sails, also referred to as ‘Flettner Rotors’, are comprised of vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to propel ships. These highly efficient mechanical sails capitalise on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect to provide additional thrust to vessels and deliver significant fuel and emission savings.

“Our patented designs overcome operational constraints such as air draft and cargo handling, making the technology suitable for the majority of shipping sectors. As the industry focuses on emission reduction targets and energy saving, we are collaborating with Wärtsilä to strengthen our offering and facilitate the global uptake of our Rotor Sails by offering clients a full end-to-end solution including sales, supply and lifecycle support,” says Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies.

“Wärtsilä is committed to fully supporting its customers by reducing their operating costs and reducing the environmental impact of their operations. This agreement further enhances our ability to meet this commitment, and we look forward to working closely with Anemoi Marine Technologies to realise the potential of this technology,” says Bernd Bertram, Vice President, Propulsion, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä will fully integrate Anemoi Marine Technologies’ Rotor Sails within its Propulsion Business. By offering wind propulsion solutions as an integral part of Wärtsilä’s propulsion offering, compliance with the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) will be further facilitated. Furthermore, it will add to Wärtsilä’s efforts to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The collaboration will enable the adoption of wind assisted solutions for most marine vessel types, with the immediate focus likely to be on dry and wet bulk vessels. Wärtsilä will promote the solution for both newbuild projects and for retrofitting to existing ships.

