Analyzing the Market Post-COVID 19

By The Maritime Executive 01-04-2021 06:14:29

In the inaugural virtual ABS Sustainability Summit, ABS brought together industry leaders to address some of the industry’s most pressing issues and discuss the latest decarbonization insights surrounding fuel options, technology advancements, operational improvements, as well as the effects of COVID-19 on the maritime industry. Following the event, we have separated the summit into three parts that can be viewed on-demand.

In this portion of the ABS Sustainability Summit industry leaders from Citi Bank, Clarkson Reasearch and JPMorgan Asset Management discuss the effects of COVID-19 on the maritime industry and answer questions, such as:

How will financing be affected?

What will new technology investments look like?

Will the trajectory to 2030 and 2050 remain the same?

To navigate to a specific section of the ABS Sustainability Summit, access the chapters module within the event and select the section that you would like to view.

