An Important Littoral Update From Solar Solve Marine

Way back in July 2017 Solar Solve Marine put out a statement proudly declaring the company ‘Continues to be a successful supplier to the US Navy for its current series of Joint High Speed Vessels (JHSV) that are being built by one particular USA shipyard.’

At that time the South Shields based manufacturer of the marine industry’s brand leading SOLASAFE® roller sunscreens had recently dispatched a consignment of 30 sunscreens to the Austal USA shipyard, to be installed at the navigation bridge windows of USNS Yuma (EPF-8). It is the eighth in a series of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels that Austal USA is delivering under a contract with the U.S. Navy.

Since then the team at Solar Solve are very proud to announce that they have supplied similar consignments of between 30 and 35 of their SOLASAFE products for the final 4 vessels that were contracted. They were USNS City of Bismarck (EPF-9) supplied in December 2017; USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) supplied in November 2018; USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF-11) supplied in January 2020 and USNS Newport (T-EPF-12) supplied in September 2020.

The SOLASAFE® roller sunscreens are installed at the navigation bridge windows to improve the crew’s working conditions, in particular to help prevent discomfort and distractions from the sun’s glare, thus creating a safer environment. They will also reject over 60% of the heat that would otherwise be transmitted through the glass, significantly increasing the benefits experienced by the personnel, as well as helping with cost and environmental issues due to a reduced air conditioning power requirement, when they are in use.

John Lightfoot, MBE, chairman of Solar Solve Marine commented, “Although we have been supplying roller sunscreens to the US navy for their LCV’s, for a decade or more, it was only a month ago when I was watching a TV programme about Big Ships that I found out where the name came from. The USA developed their LCV’s, Littoral Combat Vessels or Ships, so that they could get very close to shorelines that are often shallow (called the littoral zone) and inaccessible to conventional vessels with a propellor below the bottom of its hull.”

John continued, “We are very proud indeed of the work we do for the US navy and the fact that our efforts are recognised by regularly being invited to tender for more work. Our Type Approved, extremely dependable products, especially the SOLASAFE® screen, is globally recognised as a highly effective navigation safety aid that is guaranteed to last for at least 7 years with little or no maintenance.

