Amogy Joins Forces with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore & Partners

[By: Amogy]

Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, on the Opening Day of Singapore Maritime Week 2024 has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and other collaborators to develop a Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) to train maritime professionals in operating ships powered by alternative fuel systems.

The LOI to establish the METF was signed by the MPA and 22 partners, including international organizations, engine makers, classification societies, trade associations, unions, and institutes of higher learning. The establishment of a training facility follows a recommendation put forth by the Tripartite Advisory Panel, formed in early 2023. This panel aims to identify emerging and future skills and competencies needed to build the maritime workforce of the future.

The METF will be a decentralized facility based in Singapore, utilizing the various partners’ assets and training technologies to train global seafarers in the use, manning, and operation of vessels powered by zero or near-zero emission technologies.

With hundreds of crew changes conducted daily in Singapore, the METF's establishment is strategically positioned to support vessel operators and ship management companies with their crew training needs as part of their crew change arrangements. This approach is expected to result in significant time and training cost savings for the shipping community by utilizing the METF's training facilities. When fully operational, the METF is anticipated to benefit around 10,000 maritime personnel, including seafarers, frow now to the 2030s.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting and important project in partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and other esteemed collaborators,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This initiative showcases Singapore's leadership in driving sustainable maritime solutions and underscores our commitment to advancing ammonia as a clean energy source for maritime shipping and equipping the global maritime workforce with the necessary skills to navigate the future of shipping."