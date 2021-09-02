American Melody Debuts with Longest U.S. River Cruise

2021-2023 cruise schedules, deck plans, and virtual tours for American Melody are available on the company’s website.

[By: American Cruise Lines]

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce the inaugural season of American Melody has begun. The newest modern riverboat in the U.S.A. will depart along the Line’s longest Mississippi River cruise this Friday, September 3rd. Guests aboard will celebrate Labor Day Weekend exploring the lower Mississippi as they embark along American’s remarkable 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise. The cruise had originally been scheduled to operate from New Orleans, LA, to St. Paul, MN, but due to Hurricane Ida, guests will embark in Natchez, MS. Throughout American Melody’s inaugural season, guests will cruise the country’s most iconic river, while being treated to complimentary pre-cruise nights on board, festive cocktail parties, Mississippi-inspired gourmet dinners, and special inaugural season gifts.

Through the end of December 2021, American Melody will also operate several of American’s popular 8-Day Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis, MO, and St. Paul, MN, as well as 8-Day Lower Mississippi River cruises including, 8-Day New Orleans Roundtrip itineraries and special holiday cruises for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

American Melody accommodates 175-passengers and is the most sophisticated and elegant riverboat on U.S. waters. The new riverboat advances American Cruise Lines' ongoing development and elevation of U.S. River cruising, and represents the latest evolution in the company’s groundbreaking Modern Series. American Melody showcases a gorgeous multi-level sky-lit atrium, spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center, and a spectacular Skywalk on the top deck which features an ellipse cutout dramatically cantilevered over the ship’s 4th deck. American Melody also offers enormous 100% private-balcony staterooms, singles, and suites—a hallmark of all the brand’s Modern Series riverboats. From its U.S. built architecture to its curated interior design, American Melody inspires and sets the new gold standard for domestic small ships.

American Melody is the Line’s 2nd new modern riverboat this year and the 4th riverboat in American’s growing Mississippi fleet. The Line launched American Jazz in March 2021 and has already announced the names of 2 more modern riverboats coming in 2022—American Symphony & American Serenade. American Cruise Lines first introduced their revolutionary Modern Series in 2018, with American Song, the 1st modern riverboat in the U.S.A. Since then, the Line has rapidly expanded the popular series, introducing 6 of these new ships in just 4 years. American is the only cruise line to offer these modern riverboats for cruises along both the Mississippi River and the Columbia & Snake Rivers.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.