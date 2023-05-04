American Cruise Lines Celebrates Two Riverboat Christenings

American Cruise Lines two new ships

[By: American Cruise Lines]

In a canyon at the Idaho border and alongside a bayou in Louisiana, two nearly identical cruise ships were just christened. American Cruise Lines announced today the christening of American Jazz and American Serenade. The sisterships are two of the Lines’ six highly acclaimed American Riverboats.

The Honorable Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district, christened the American Serenade in Vidalia, LA, on the Mississippi River. Stacia L. Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism and a citizen of the Nimíipuu Nation, christened American Jazz in Clarkston, WA, on the Snake River. The two godmothers were joined by American Cruise Lines’ guests, crew, and executives, as well as state and local officials who welcomed the ships to their respective regions.

“The two christenings, one in a desert canyon and one on the bayou, show the incredible breadth of river cruise options in the USA,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO, American Cruise Lines. “They also show the growth of American Cruise Lines and the range of places that we explore. We are so grateful to the communities who welcome us and look forward to a strong future together as we cruise the Snake and Mississippi Rivers.”

The new riverboats accommodate only 180 guests and feature the largest staterooms on any riverboat in the world. Each has multiple dining and lounge options, as well as spacious sundecks and lecture rooms. They also feature the hallmark architectural detail of the American Riverboat series, a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

All six of the company’s American Riverboats were built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. American Cruise Lines has four additional ships now under construction at the yard, the first two of which will debut later this year.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines offers River cruising and Small Ship cruising in the U.S.A. American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships for Cruising Close to Home®. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of American riverboats and small cruise ships. In 2023, the company will operate 17 ships, each accommodating just 90-180 passengers, which cruise more than 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states.

https://www.americancruiselines.com/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.