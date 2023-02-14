American Commercial Barge Line New Environmentally Friendly Tugboat

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), a U.S.-based leader in marine transportation, announces a contract with Steiner Construction Company for the design and construction of an innovative, environmentally friendly towboat.

“Investing in our future is a key part of ACBL’s strategy. We are proud to introduce the first Tier 4 Mitsubishi engines to the marine industry,” said ACBL’s CEO Mike Ellis. “The addition of this new Tier 4 retractable towboat represents our commitment to providing our customers with innovative marine transportation solutions while minimizing our impact on the environment.”

Upon delivery in Quarter 4 2023, ACBL’s new towboat will support barge operations in one of the busiest ship channels in the world, the Port of Houston. The vessel will be 82 feet long and 34 feet wide, with a 10-foot operational draft. The boat is equipped with twin engines producing 2,600 horsepower.

“Laborde Products and Mitsubishi are proud to join forces and partner with ACBL, a leader in the inland marine sector,” said Laborde Products' CEO Brian Laborde. “Tier 4 Mitsubishi engine standards represent the strictest of EPA emission requirements for marine diesel engines today and will significantly reduce emissions. Engines that meet these stringent standards promote cleaner air, improved fuel efficiency and better performance.”

“We are thrilled to partner with ACBL on building this innovative towboat,” said Steiner Construction’s CEO Bubba Steiner. “Equally important is the fact that this vessel will be equipped with many of the latest advancements in ship building and design. We are eager to bring it to life.”

