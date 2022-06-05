America’s Fireboat 'Fire Fighter' to Make a Splash in Boston Harbor

[By: Telgian]

Fire protection industry leader Telgian will celebrate The Fireboat Fire FighterMuseum by docking the historic vessel at the Moakley Courthouse Dock, at 1 Courthouse Way, in the Boston Harbor on June 6th in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo®. At a welcoming event on June 6th at 10 a.m., attendees will hear from Telgian and NFPA leaders on the vessel’s significance, the 125th anniversary of NFPA, and both organizations’ shared history in advancing fire and life safety. The event will also feature a water display and the opportunity to connect with local fire protection professionals. In addition, public tours of the fireboat will be offered from June 6th through June 11th, with tickets available online at http://americasfireboat.org/

Telgian is bringing Fire Fighter to Boston to help drive awareness for the fireboat as well as raise funds to preserve the vessel.

“Fire Fighter is the most award-decorated fireboat in the world and a true embodiment of the commitment and sacrifice of firefighters and fire protection professionals across the nation,” says Telgian president and CEO, James Tomes. Tomes serves on The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum Board of Directors. “The opportunity to show off the legendary power of the Fire Fighter through its water display in the Boston Harbor will help grow visibility for this historic vessel and also raise awareness for the preservation of this truly unique piece of American maritime history.”

Known as America’s Fireboat, Fire Fighter has provided courageous service protecting the US for over seven decades during some of the most harrowing incidents in American history. Its rescue resume includes:

9/11 Terrorist Attacks: Fire Fighter spent three weeks in a marathon pumping operation for firefighting and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

US Airways Flight 1549 Hudson River Landing:Fire Fighter participated in the rescue efforts of passengers aboard US Airways Flight 1549 when it landed in the Hudson River.

World War II: Fire Fighter stood ready to protect the New York Harbor as ammo-laden ships were preparing to depart for war in Europe and provided courageous service during fires on the historic SS Normandie and munitions ship El Estero.

Designed by renowned naval architect William Francis Gibbs in 1938, Fire Fighter was considered a modern engineering marvel, capable of pumping 20,000 gallons of water per minute to nine topside fire monitors and powered by one of the first diesel-electric powerplants ever fitted to a vessel of her size. Her design was so advanced and performance so impressive, that throughout her entire 72-year active career, Fire Fighter remained in an essentially unchanged operational condition, outlasting all of her contemporaries and even the majority of the FDNY fireboats half her age.

“We’re honored to have the Fire Fighter here with us in Boston as we celebrate our 125th anniversary and host our annual conference,” says Jim Pauley, president and CEO of NFPA. “In many ways, the storied history of the fireboat mirrors the perseverance and determination of NFPA and the fire and life safety community as a whole. This is an exciting event that helps recognize our commonalities. It also presents a unique opportunity for attendees of the NFPA 2022 Conference and Expo to experience the Fire Fighter firsthand.”

Decommissioned in 2010, today The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the fireboat as a fully operational vessel, memorial, and teaching museum.

Charles Ritchie, President & Founder of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum, states: “Showcasing Fire Fighter to the dedicated members of the fire protection community will be instrumental as we continue our work together to preserve the Fire Fighter.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.