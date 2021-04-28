Alpha Ori’s ASSET AI Receives ClassNK Innovation Endorsement

Image courtesy of Alpha Ori Technologies By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2021 09:58:03

We at Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) are pleased to announce that we have received ClassNK certification for our predictive maintenance solution AssetAI. A marine specialized cloud based module, AssetAI runs on a real time basis, learns from sensor data of associated assets and utilizes the right machine learning algorithm to provide actionable insights.

ClassNK innovation endorsement instills confidence in ship owners for deploying a world class predictive maintenance solution onboard to monitor equipment degradation, catch anomalies and prevent failures. AOT’s AssetAI solution also provides real time health scores and remaining useful life of an equipment for planning condition based maintenance and overhaul.

