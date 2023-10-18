Alpha Ori and Danelec Partner to Fast-Track Maritime Digitalization

Danelec and Alpha Ori Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding marking their shared ambition to accelerate the digitalization in the maritime market based on HFHQ data

Danelec, the largest maritime data collection solutions provider and market leader in maritime operational and safety technology, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT). AOT is a key player in the research, development, and commercialization of digital technology solutions for the maritime industry, focusing on accelerating digitalization for reduction in emissions, operational improvements, and enhanced safety.

The purpose of the MoU is to explore a potential strategic partnership, aiming to offer collaborative vessel data-based services to maritime customers. The envisioned solution revolves around onboarding platforms for data collection and delivery, with shore visualization and analytical services forming the core components. This joint effort between Danelec and AOT is designed to empower operational organizations in providing and supporting high-quality services related to maritime safety, navigation optimization, and predictive maintenance.

The scope of the partnership is rooted in the goal to deliver a fully integrated solution, leveraging Danelec's data and server infrastructure along with AOT's SMARTSHIP™ software applications. The ultimate objective is to establish seamless onboard data collection, transmitting it to a cloud infrastructure for analysis of vessel OT data.

The signing took place on September 26 after which Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec, and Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO at Alpha Ori Technologies both expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership.

Commenting on the MoU, Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec says: “At Danelec, we firmly believe that digitalization holds the key to confronting the key challenges of sustainability, productivity, and transparency, and further enhance safety within the maritime industry. As we share this belief with Alpha Ori Technologies, we see great potential in leveraging the synergies of our strong capabilities within data capturing and ship performance and Alpha Ori’s ditto within analysis and digital solutions to deliver new services that will enable ship owners to optimize their operations and accelerate the industry’s route to net zero.”

Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO at Alpha Ori Technologies follows up: “By employing state-of-the-art digital solutions to assist our maritime customers in operating their businesses predictably, optimizing cost inefficiencies, and generating new business models with opportunities for revenue creation, we aim to enable our customers to operate as a digital enterprise. Harnessing the power of data collected through Danelec’s infrastructure, we believe we can enhance operational efficiency & achieve highest levels of safety on board ships.”

Danelec and AOT believe this MoU will enhance their respective strengths and leverage their combined expertise. Together, they aim to bring digital solutions to the maritime market, establishing a solid foundation for the industry's digital transformation.

