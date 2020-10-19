ALMACO to Provide Crew & Cabins for Two Vessels at Helsinki Shipyards

ALMACO was awarded the task to provide the two vessels of the “Vega project” with high-class crew and passenger cabins. The vessels, NB 516 (SH Minerva) and NB 517, are built at Helsinki Shipyard during 2020-2022, and they are owned and operated by Swan Hellenic.

The “Vega project”, for which the production start was in April 2020 at Helsinki Shipyard Inc. in Finland, consists of the construction and commissioning of two 152-passenger luxury expedition vessels. ALMACO was tasked with designing, procurement and construction of all of the ships’ passenger and crew cabins, as well as crew public areas.

The 113-meter-long vessels will be cruising in the Arctic and Antarctic waters during the winter seasons and in tropical waters during the spring and fall seasons. The vessels will offer their customers the latest polar ice-class technology combined with stylish sophisticated interiors, a style the Swan Hellenic calls ‘Scandi-luxe’ Chic. The cabins are well-planned and spacious with large bathrooms and they allow comfortable in-room dining with a spectacular view.

Esko Ryyppö, Project Manager in charge of the Vega project at ALMACO, says “It’s a true pleasure to be part of this unique project and to get to work with Helsinki Shipyard and the other stakeholders in this project. We are looking forward to starting the actual work at the shipyard and to get this fast-paced project successfully delivered to the owner and its customers.”

ALMACO is honored to support Helsinki Shipyard in this project. Helsinki Shipyard’s excellent construction skills combined with ALMACO’s extensive accommodation experience is a recipe for a successful project with a spectacular end-result.

