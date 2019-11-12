ALMACO to Outfit 30 Staterooms Aboard Cruise Ship Carnival Elation

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-12 20:47:00

After successfully completing a new stateroom project onboard Carnival Elation during a dry dock in 2017 - part of the line’s Fun Ship 2.0 ship enhancement program - ALMACO was again tasked with to deliver 30 new staterooms during an upcoming refit at Grand Bahama Shipyard in March 2020.

Our scope of work involves the full turnkey outfitting of 30 new staterooms on deck 9 . Thanks to our large global supplier network and expert engineering and project management processes, we were able to offer this complex turnkey project with cost-effective alternatives to existing materials and process efficiencies that reinforced Carnival Cruise Line’s appreciation of ALMACO’s quality and commitment to excellence and reliability.

ALMACO has been modernizing vessels since 1998, with more than 20 years of innovating, working closely with our customers, learning from the challenges and bringing our best project management skills to over 200 projects. There isn’t a project too complex for ALMACO because our customer-first focus guides our actions, keeping us flexible to accommodate the ship owner’s needs and ready to deliver the best quality in the shortest possible timeframe.

