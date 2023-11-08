ALMACO Completes Public Spaces & New Food Hall Concept for Marella Voyager

[By: ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group has successfully delivered a full turnkey refurbishment project for Marella Cruises’ vessel Marella Voyager at Navantia Yard in Cadiz, Spain. The project was completed on May 24, 2023, and included an upgrade of the former buffet area into a new food halls concept, as well as equipment replacement in the galley. The project enhances the guest experience onboard Marella Voyager.

Enhancing the guest experience with high-quality solutions

ALMACO Group, a global leader in the marine and offshore industry, has successfully delivered a full turnkey project for Marella Cruises’ vessel Marella Voyager at Navantia Yard in Spain. The project was completed on May 24, 2023, and included modernization of restaurants, food hall and buffet lines, as well as equipment replacement in the galley. Marella Voyager is one of the five ships operated by Marella Cruises. The ship was built in 1997 by Meyer Werft in Germany and has a capacity of 1912 passengers and 909 crew members.

A great collaboration with Marella Cruises and Navantia Yard

ALMACO’s Vice President of Modernization, Jean-Pierre Lepage, said: “We are very proud to have delivered this project for Marella Cruises, which showcases our capabilities and dual expertise in public spaces and catering modernization. We have worked closely with the customer and the yard to ensure a smooth execution and a high-quality result that meets the expectations of the guests and the crew.” Robert Saggars, ALMACO’s Project Manager for the project, added: “This was a challenging project that required a lot of coordination and flexibility from our team and our partners. I would like to thank everyone involved for their great effort and dedication. The end-result is amazing, and we are happy to have contributed to enhancing the guest experience on board Marella Voyager.”



Marella Voyager set sail on its maiden voyage from Palma de Mallorca on June 3, 2023. During the summer, ship offers seven-day itineraries around the Western Mediterranean, visiting ports such as Palamos, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Piombino, Naples and Barcelona. In November 2023, the ship will reposition to Bridgetown, Barbados, where it will operate Caribbean cruises until April 2024.

We wish Marella Voyager and its guests happy sailing for decades to come!