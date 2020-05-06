All American Marine Launches First of Two 78’ Catamarans

By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2020 06:08:00

All American Marine, Inc. (AAM), together with Great Western Attractions (GWA), is pleased to announce the launch of the first of two 80’x 27’ aluminum catamarans for operation as a passenger excursion vessels in Puget Sound. Designed by Teknicraft in Auckland New Zealand, these identical Subchapter T certified vessels were constructed at All American Marine’s state-of-the-art 57,000 square foot facility on Bellingham Bay. These vessels will be a part of GWA’s multi-faceted tourism experience based in downtown Seattle. The second, sister ship will be launched in June.

GWA selected industry leaders AAM and Teknicraft Design, widely acknowledged for designing and building high quality and fuel-efficient aluminum vessel designs at a great value. These new vessels will combine innovative design features to enhance the passenger experience during excursions, as well as celebrating the prominent native culture that is a significant part of life in the Pacific Northwest. One specific feature is the unique design of an extended hull section on the bow and stern, creating a canoe-like appearance. These 149 passenger catamarans are powered by Twin Caterpillar C18 Engines rated at 803 bhp at 2100 rpm, driving Veem NiBrAL propellers, and are constructed to USCG Subchapter “T” standards, designed as a passenger vessel for use on “Lakes Bays and Sounds."

All American Marine’s Business Development Manager Ron Wille said in a statement, “All American Marine is proud to build such unique vessels for an iconic Seattle company and to support expansion of GWA’s tourism operations. Our mission is to provide our operators with the best custom vessel for their application, and we are excited to help design and build GWA’s first two vessels.”

Kyle Griffith Vice President of Great Western Attractions stated “We always provide the best experience for our customers and throughout our operations, so selecting All American Marine to build the boats for our new marine division made perfect sense. All American builds the highest quality vessels and offers the best value overall value in the country. When we visited their state of the art facility and saw the rapid progress and the quality of work on our first boat, we decided to go ahead and build two vessels.”

As owners of the “Seattle Great Wheel” and “Wings over Washington” both located on Pier 57 on Seattle’s waterfront GWA is a leader in the Seattle tourism industry. Building their first vessel with AAM will only help grow their presence as well as contributing to an ever increasing and valuable tourism industry on the Seattle’s bustling waterfront.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.