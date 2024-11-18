All American Marine & ABB New Hybrid-Electric Ocean Sampling Vessel in CA

[By: ABB]

ABB has secured an order with the shipbuilding company All American Marine to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for the new ocean sampling catamaran for the Orange County Sanitation District (OC San) in California. In addition to the comprehensive scope of technologies, All American Marine will draw on ABB’s extensive expertise in the supply, engineering, and systems integration of hybrid-electric vessels. The vessel is expected to be delivered to OC San in 2027.

The 19.2–meter (63 foot) vessel has been designed to support OC San’s Ocean Monitoring Program that has run for over 40 years in support of wastewater collection, treatment, disposal, and recycling services for 2.6 million residents in the county. The program, which operates around 90 days each year, verifies that the ocean remains safe for swimming, marine life, and fisheries.

The ABB hybrid-electric propulsion system on board the new vessel will support OC San’s commitment to environmental stewardship, while also aligning with ABB’s efforts in supporting the decarbonization of maritime operations. The vessel will be built to meet California Air Resources Board’s annual equivalence requirements for Zero-Emission Capable Hybrid Vessels which mandate that at least 30 percent of total annual power must come from zero-emission power sources.

“This project represents a significant new investment by OC San in protecting public health and the environment and has also been designed with sustainability at its heart,” said Ron Wille, President & COO, All American Marine. “We are delighted to work with ABB, whose hybrid-electric propulsion system will help optimize the vessel in a safe and energy-efficient manner.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with All American Marine on this new ocean sampling vessel,” said Drew Orvieto, Head of Sales, Marine Systems, US at ABB Marine & Ports. “Our hybrid-electric propulsion technology is an ideal choice for a broad range of vessel types, including environmental monitoring and research vessels. ABB takes great pride in working together with vessel operators and shipyards in the United States and around the world looking to decarbonize their operations.”