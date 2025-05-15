Alfa Laval to Showcase its Latest Innovations at Nor-Shipping 2025

[By: Alfa Laval]

Nor-Shipping, the leading international forum for the Northern European maritime industry, will take place 3-6 June in Oslo, Norway. Alfa Laval will be present in Hall E to meet with customers and partners at the exhibition. This year, the company will showcase its future-proof solutions, focusing on energy transition, vessel efficiency, ocean protection and digitalization.

Alfa Laval invites visitors to Stand E02-15 to explore the latest advancements in its diverse marine portfolio. At the stand, experts will be available to discuss ways of collaborating, covering areas from optimizing the vessel’s efficiency to navigating the energy transition and environmental regulations.

Enabling the fuels of today and tomorrow

Alfa Laval is propelling the marine industry on its decarbonization journey with its technology, solutions and fuel handling expertise. Alfa Laval’s marine portfolio goes beyond a single application or fuel type. The company is innovating and broadening its range of solutions for both existing and emerging alternative fuels, including LNG, LPG, biofuels, methanol and ammonia. Alfa Laval is at the forefront with its alternative fuel solutions like biofuel ready fuel line, compact HCO filtration, Aalborg multi-fuel boilers and low-flashpoint fuel supply systems.

Enhancing energy efficiency of the ships

From the differing requirements of existing and future fuels to enhancing energy efficiency on board and improving EEDI/EEXI and CII, Alfa Laval has a range of solutions to help its customers with fuel savings and improved vessel operations. This includes the most energy-efficient freshwater generator AQUA Blue E2 and fluidic air lubrication system OceanGlide. Alfa Laval’s waste heat recovery solutions, such as Aalborg WHR economizers and solution to generate electricity from waste heat E-PowerPack, enable vessels to recover and reuse waste heat as an energy source.

Digital solutions for environmental compliance

StormGeo offers digital solutions for voyage planning, route optimization, weather and fleet performance. Its suite of digital tools supports environmental compliance by efficiently managing the monitoring, validation, and reporting of emissions data, facilitating profitable strategies for achieving decarbonization objectives.

Innovations for ocean protection

With leading compliance solutions, Alfa Laval is helping vessels safeguard the oceans. Alfa Laval has a full portfolio of solutions for complying with environmental regulations. The portfolio includes the newly launched PureBallast 3 Ultra for ballast water management, delivering superior performance in any waters and challenging conditions while minimizing power consumption. PureBilge Compact helps vessels with smaller capacity needs to reduce oil pollution and make bilge water safe for discharge overboard.

Enhanced performance from bow to stern

Through innovation, partnerships and acquisitions, Alfa Laval is bringing even more sustainable solutions to fruition. Alfa Laval is the first to develop fuel-flexible hybrid and hybrid-ready marine boiler solutions, enabling vessels to reduce emissions in ports when connecting to shore power. Oceanbird, a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius, is making modern wind propulsion a reality. NRG Marine, now part of Alfa Laval, adds ultrasonic anti-fouling technology to its portfolio.

24/7 global service network

Alfa Laval offers a comprehensive range of services designed to maximize uptime and performance. 24/7 Service & Support allows customers to have easy access to the Alfa Laval Marine Service network – anytime, anywhere. Through dry dock services for heat exchangers, Aalborg boilers, PureBallast, PureSOx and more, Alfa Laval helps restore efficiency and prolong equipment life. While sailing, digital services, including StormGeo solutions for voyage and vessel performance, support uptime and operational optimization.

Visitors to Nor-Shipping will have the opportunity to explore these topics, engage in insightful discussions and learn about new sustainable initiatives at the Alfa Laval Stand E02-15.

Learn more about Alfa Laval at Nor-Shipping: Alfa Laval at Nor-Shipping 2025 | Alfa Laval