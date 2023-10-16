Alba Tankers & Seaber Reduce Emissions by Optimizing Chartering Processes

Håkan Kalmerlind, Head of Commercial Operations at Alba Tankers and Seaber’s CEO and Co-founder Sebastian Sjöberg see the value that the Seaber technology brings to improve Alba Tankers’ efficiency and reduce its emissions.

[By: Seaber.io]

Seaber.io, the Finnish maritime technology company, has announced a cooperation with Alba Tankers, who commercially operate chemical and oil tankers in the area of North Europe-West Mediterranean. Headquartered in Denmark, their chartering and commercial team is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. With the help of Seaber’s solution Alba Tankers will optimize chartering and scheduling processes leading to increased efficiency as well as reduced emissions.



Alba Tankers mainly focuses on vessels below 20,000 DWT, trading petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils with a fleet of 20 vessels. Their mission is to operate the vessels with a passion for safety, environment, quality and economy exceeding the expectations of clients, employees and society.



Commercial operators like Alba Tankers use the Seaber solution for maximizing fleet TCE by supercharging chartering and scheduling functions and also estimate the impact of EU ETS, which is coming into force starting in 2024.



Alba Tankers is thrilled to start using the Seaber solution: “As any tanker company we aim to make sure we operate as environmentally friendly as possible. With current and emerging emission regulations the whole planning process becomes more complex. With Seaber’s software our team can quickly make decisions by following KPIs and compare multiple scenarios in no time.” says Håkan Kalmerlind, Head of Commercial Operations at Alba Tankers.



Seaber is uniquely positioned to digitally transform the shipping industry and bring down its environmental impact. Both shipowners and charterers benefit from Seaber’s web-based application allowing them to maximize efficiencies in planning and scheduling. In addition to single-cargo voyages, Seaber supports multi-parcel and multi-port voyages. The technology, based on a modern tech stack, integrates seamlessly with existing software solutions such as Voyage Management Systems and ERP’s.



Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO and Co-founder of Seaber is excited about the cooperation with Alba Tankers: “One of Alba’s objectives is to use innovative technology to further improve efficiency and reduce emissions. This is what inspires the whole Seaber team to further develop our solution jointly with our customers.”

