Alabama Shipyard Drydocks USNS Gordon and USNS Comfort

Alabama Shipyard (ASY) is a leading ship maintenance, repair, overhaul, and conversion, services provider to domestic and international customers on the Gulf Coast.

Safety is paramount at ASY, and in 2022 the Shipbuilder’s Council of America recognized Alabama Shipyard as one of 15 shipyards to receive awards for their continued advancement of employee safety.

During the first two quarters of 2022 the company won several repair contracts including the regular overhaul/drydocking of the USNS Gordon and the USNS Comfort. The 954-foot-long cargo and logistics vessel, USNS Gordon, recently departed the shipyard after a successful repair period. The vessel is named for Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sgt Gary Gordon, who lost his life rescuing Black Hawk pilot Mike Durant in the Battle of Mogadishu. The USNS Comfort, one of two 894-foot-long hospital ships operated by the U.S. Navy, is currently sits on the 787-foot-long drydock, the Alabama, while the yard completes the $26 million repair contract. The 1,000-bed hospital ship will be in the yard through July.

The yard is also supporting the dismantling of former Surface Ship Support Barge (SSSB), previously used for dockside refueling of nuclear-powered Navy vessels and disassembly of spent fuel components. Shipbreaking operations are in progress on the south side of the yard under the shipyard’s 275-ton gantry crane and expected is to complete in 2023.

It is exciting times for Alabama Shipyard and newly appointed CEO, Greg Wagner, is bringing the 106-year-old shipyard into the 21st century through much needed facility upgrades and repairs.

The facility has been in operation for more than a century and will continue to provide quality maintenance and repair services safely, on-time, and on-budget for the next 100 years.

