AHOY! Heroes Onboard! First Responders Freedom Flotilla Sails July 11

By The Maritime Executive 06-17-2020 04:10:43

Miami, Fla., June 17, 2020 — Over 100 yachts and luxury recreational vessels with a heroic passenger manifest of nurses, doctors, firemen, emergency medical technicians, 911 dispatchers, and law enforcement first responder heroes will cruise the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway to Haulover Cut in Miami, Fla. in an inaugural flotilla event on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



First Responders Freedom Flotilla: Hospitality for Heroes salutes first responders by celebrating the great outdoors with a relaxing day on the water in beautiful South Florida. The flotilla is organized by Capt. Tony Estrada, a yacht captain and administrator of the Captains On Call volunteer network. The event benefits First Responders Children’s Foundation, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in New York City following 9-11 to benefit children of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.



With a national scope, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) grants college scholarships for children of first responders killed in the line of duty and helps first responder families experiencing hardship in every economy, including Covid-19 pandemic. FRCF is financially supported by Elton John, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ryan Seacrest and celebrities giving back in appreciation to front-line heroes.

A portion of all donations will benefit Baby Mehaffey, the soon to arrive child of the late first responder, Kevin Mehaffey. Mehaffey passed away after a car fatality in South Florida on May 15, 2020 at age 30. However, he lived life to the fullest, having contributed to his community as a firefighter and EMT, as well as a certified commercial and rescue diver, 100-ton USCG captain and yacht broker.



The yachting community hosts this free flotilla honoring Mehaffey and all first responders. No registration is required for safe mariners practicing social distancing and marine industry sanitization protocols. This event will be streamed as an interactive experience with live feed from participating yachts.

All first responders are welcome to enjoy the day on the water; get details and register to be on a boat at www.1stRCF.org/flotilla. All boaters are welcome to join the flotilla cruise emanating from The Wharf’s locations in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami, departing at 11AM for the Haulover rendezvous. Check route updates at www.1stRFC.org/flotilla. In the event of inclement weather, the flotilla will be moved to the soonest available day.



Thank you for supporting service-based industries and front-line workers to rebuild our local communities. “Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean.” - Ryunosuke Satoro



Shoreside supporters can donate or purchase a burgee, t-shirt or commemorative item on the website at www.1stRFC.org/flotilla.Text FLOAT to 76278 to donate now. Top-tier donors will also enjoy the inaugural cruise on 7-11 as a sponsorship perk.



For more information, direct media inquiries to Lisa Overing of Megayacht Media at 504-579-2021 or megayachtmedia@gmail.com. For marine vessel information, contact Capt. Tony Estrada at 224-805-1963 or tony@bookouryacht,com. For charitable donations and grant requests, please contact Joanna Black of First Responders Children’s Foundation at 646-912-2681 or joanna@1stRFC.org. Use #FLOAT4HEROES and #FirstRespondersStrong in social media. Thank you to our early sponsors including Ballyhoo Media, Megayacht Media, and BookOurYacht.com.

