AET (Asia) Ltd & Zentech Inc Form Strategic Alliance

By The Maritime Executive 12-15-2020 07:19:32

AET (Asia) Limited and Zentech Incorporated announce a strategic alliance to begin in 2021. This new alliance sees renewed vigor for success in the Oil and Gas Industry facilitating the new development of clients and projects and creating synergy between both companies.

AET and Zentech are worldwide powerhouses that have had decades of success in their markets, utilizing their offices across the globe. With substantial presence in all hemispheres and virtually every time zone, these companies are truly a ‘dynamic duo’.

Wallace Cheung, founder and Chairman of AET (Asia) Ltd, “AET provides our clients with the very best equipment, technology and customer service and now I am personally delighted to announce our latest alliance with Zentech. Both of our companies complement each other perfectly and we look forward to incorporating many years of Zentech’s groundbreaking technology.”

“At Zentech, we have always strived to offer the very best services in our industry, and, now, with AET, we know that together we cannot be stopped,” said Ramesh Maini, CEO of Zentech Incorporated.

