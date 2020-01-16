AEGIR-Marine to Open New Middle East Office

Source: AEGIR-Marine By The Maritime Executive 01-16-2020

AEGIR-Marine is expanding its global services network by opening a new office in Dubai, UAE. The maritime stern tube seal and propulsion system service provider will now operate out of offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Shanghai, Namibia, U.S. and UAE. The Dubai service team will focus its activities on both the strong Middle East oil and gas industry in addition to the company’s core business of commercial vessels.

AEGIR-Marine has been active in the Middle East for a number of years now. The company’s decision to open a permanent office in the region was in response to an ever-growing customer demand.

“In terms of stern tube seal and propulsion system service and parts, we are filling the gap between equipment makers and maritime service providers. This successful strategy resulted in a significant increase in service work and sales of parts in the Middle East,” says Serge Lapré, who will be branch manager at the new office.

AEGIR-Marine’s new Dubai office will also further complement the company’s worldwide maritime service network, providing a truly global service coverage.

The new office will start operations with a team of two propulsion service engineers and two stern tube seal engineers. “This is where our customers find our biggest added value – in our specialist engineers,” continues Lapré. “Wherever they are working in the world, it is their 24/7 mentality and full customer focus delivering the highest possible level of service.”

AEGIR-Marine will be holding a launch party for its new Dubai office on January 23, 2020 in the JOME Engineering Building, Dubai Maritime City, UAE.

